Plan to burn Torah in Sweden dropped

STOCKHOLM: A 32-year-old man, who sparked condemnation from Israel for his plans to burn a Torah in Stockholm, on Saturday said he was not going to go ahead with his protest.

He explained that his intention was in fact to denounce those who burn sacred books such as the Koran in the Nordic country. Swedish police on Friday said they had granted a permit for a protest which was to include a burning of the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog was one of several Israeli representatives and Jewish organisations to immediately condemn the decision. Ahmad A., the organiser of the demonstration, explained that his aim actually was not to burn the holy books but to criticise the people who have burnt Korans in Sweden in recent months, something that Swedish law does not prohibit. “This is a response to the people who burn the Koran. I want to show that freedom of expression has limits that must be taken into account”, explained the Swedish resident of Syrian origin. “I want to show that we have to respect each other, we live in the same society. If I burn the Torah, another the Bible, another the Koran, there will be war here. What I wanted to show is that it’s not right to do it,” he added.