Pakistan condemns permission for desecration of Torah in Sweden

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has condemned the permission for public desecration of the Torah and Bible in Sweden.
In a reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the spokesperson said offensive acts of religious hatred cannot be condoned in the guise of freedom of expression and opinion.
As a religion of peace, Islam calls for respect for all religions, sacred personalities and holy scriptures.
In line with this Islamic ethos, Pakistan has always stressed the need to advance mutual respect, harmony and peaceful coexistence among religions, faiths, and cultures, the foreign office spokesperson added.
We call on the international community to condemn, with one voice, all such abhorrent acts of religious hatred, which hurt the sentiments of its followers and constitute deliberate incitement, the spokesperson said.
