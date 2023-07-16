 
close
Sunday July 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Pak women’s team to leave for Singapore today

By Our Correspondent
July 16, 2023

LAHORE: Pakistan women football team's reservations have been confirmed and the brigade will now fly out from here for Singapore on Sunday (today) to face Singapore in the one-off friendly on July 18. The July 15 match has already been cancelled due to delay in NOC and Singapore visas.