Awais, Niamat to compete in Asian event

LAHORE: Pakistan plans to field two karatekas in the 19th Asian Championship penciled in for July 19 to 24 in Malaysia.
“Yes we plan to field Mohammad Awais and Niamat in the Asian Championship,” Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) chairman Mohammad Jehangir told 'The News'.
“Awais will fight in the +84kg while Niamat will compete in the individual kata and 67kg in the continental event. Imtiaz Ali will accompany them as a coach,” he said.
