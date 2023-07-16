Uzbekistan beat Pakistan 3-2 in U16 Volleyball

LAHORE: In a thrilling encounter at the CAVA U-16 Volleyball Championship, Uzbekistan secured a hard-fought victory over Pakistan with a 3-2 set win.

The intense battle on Saturday, Tashkent showcased exceptional skill and determination from both teams. The final set scores were 17-25, 25-15, 25-22, 21-25, and 12-15.

Despite the loss, the Pakistan U-16 Volleyball Team, led by Manager Bilal Ashraf Khan and Head Coach Saeed Ahmed Khan Sady, displayed remarkable resilience and sportsmanship, and congratulation to Uzbekistan on their well-deserved victory.