Last-gasp try as Argentina upset Australia 34-31

SYDNEY: Juan Martin Gonzalez scored a last-minute try as Argentina clocked back-to-back victories over the Wallabies for the first time Saturday, in a stirring 34-31 win to ramp up pressure on Australia coach Eddie Jones.

The home side streaked into a 10-0 lead at Sydney´s Parramatta Stadium, but Los Pumas won the next 17 points to take control and held their nerve to finish in style for a confidence-boosting victory ahead of the World Cup.

Both sides ran in four tries in the thrilling Rugby Championship arm-wrestle, with a single penalty making the difference.

The home side thought they had won it when Mark Nawaqanitawase ran the length of the pitch for an intercept try with four minutes left. But the visitors never gave in, with Gonzalez flopping over in the final minute from a rolling maul.

"We need to enjoy this win because we worked really hard over the week and bounced back from a tough game (against New Zealand last week)," said Argentina skipper Julian Montoya.

"We want to be fighting for every ball, every metre and every contact."

Argentina beat the Wallabies 48-17 last year in Mendoza and, while the scoreline in Sydney was not as emphatic, it was history-making as the first time they have gone back-to-back.

The victory gave coach Michael Cheika breathing room after they slumped 41-12 to a clinical New Zealand in the competition´s opening weekend, and he was ecstatic.

"I thought we deserved to win the game," he said. "Australia were really good but I thought we just managed things well. I´m really, really happy."

While he was encouraged, the Wallabies are in disarray. After being blown off the park 43-12 by the Springboks in Jones´ first game in charge at Pretoria -- a result Australian media blasted as "an embarrassment" -- they again misfired. Jones, in his second spell with Australia having led them to the 2003 World Cup final, insisted during the week the team was a work in progress. While they were better in the scrum and lineout, discipline was again a problem with 14 penalties conceded.