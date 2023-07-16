Birdie burst propels Park to LPGA lead, Corpuz in pursuit

WASHINGTON: Annie Park´s eight birdies included a sizzling string of five in a row on Friday as the American seized a two-shot lead at the US LPGA Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio.

Park, whose lone LPGA victory came at the ShopRite Classic back in 2018, matched her career-low round with an eight-under 63 at Highland Meadows, her 11-under par total of 131 putting her two clear of a trio of players headed by newly crowned US Women´s Open champion Allisen Corpuz.

Park teed off on 10 and, after a birdie at 13, she put together five straight birdies from the 18th through the fourth. She added two more birdies at the seventh and eighth to separate herself atop a crowded leaderboard.

Corpuz, who claimed her first major title at Pebble Beach on Sunday, produced her second bogey-free round of the week, firing a five-under par 66. She was joined on nine-under 133 by overnight co-leaders Jaravee Boonchant of Thailand and Linn Grant of Sweden, who both shot 69. "Really solid past two days," Corpuz said, adding that any fatigue she was feeling in the wake of her triumphant Open campaign -- and the travel delays that beset her afterward -- might actually be working in her favor.