Carey ready to repeat Bairstow dismissal despite Ashes furore

LONDON: Australia´s Alex Carey insisted Saturday he would have no qualms over repeating his controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow, should an unwary England batsman offer the chance in the final two Ashes Tests.

Wicketkeeper Carey was drawn into a ´Spirit of Cricket´ row after he stumped Bairstow, who had carelessly wandered out of his crease believing the ball was dead, during this month´s second Test at Lord´s.

Australia won that match by 43 runs despite Ben Stokes´s stunning 155.

But the England captain´ heroics were overshadowed by the fall-out from Bairstow´s unusual exit.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese traded verbal bouncers after Bairstow´s dismissal sparked a chorus of boos at normally sedate Lord´s. Three MCC members were suspended for abusing visiting players in the pavilion.

There was, however, widespread agreement that Carey, according to the Laws of Cricket, had effected a legitimate dismissal.

With the series still in the balance after England´s three-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley last week left Australia 2-1 ahead, the 31-year-old Carey was adamant he´d have no doubts about doing something similar in either of the remaining matches at Old Trafford or The Oval. "If there was an opportunity to get a stumping, I definitely would," he told reporters.