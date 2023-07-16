Grand ceremony for PM’s mega sports initiative expected next week

ISLAMABAD: The government plans to hold a big reception in honour of sportspersons and all the leading stakeholders involved in sports development most probably on Tuesday where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will highlight the importance of his Rs five billion grand initiative programme for the development of the sports in the country.

Following a series of meetings over the last few weeks a revolutionary package of Rs five billion has been finalised for the next three years which is expected to be launched through a grand ceremony to be organised on July 18 (depending on the availability of the PM) in which the Prime Minister would highlight the importance of such a step aimed at giving a much-required boost to Pakistan sports.

The landmark package will be spent on the promotion of sports in different segments.

A huge amount of Rs 1100 million has been earmarked to improve the plight of recognised Olympic sports federations.

“This is a huge incentive aimed at helping federations in an effort to financially support their respective athletes and to initiate talent hunt and promotional programms to groom future Olympian sportsmen and women.

The amount that will be released during the next three years is expected to be shared with those federations having the potential to win medals at Asian and Olympic Games level.”

The establishment of a Sports University within the vicinity of the Pakistan Sports Complex will cost Rs one billion. “PSB and HEC both were interested in establishing of University with PSB succeeded in proving a point that since such a University is more required technical and educational training, Sports Complex in Islamabad is more suited for such a venture where every federation will be at ease to give its input. The University will now be established in Islamabad with a groundbreaking ceremony to be held later this month.”

The establishment of the Sports Endowment Fund will cost Rs one billion. The fund will help financially support stakeholders and leading players on a case-to-case basis.

Prime Minister’s Initiative for Promotion and Development of Sports also includes Rs 400 million for the Elite Sports person Development plan where a few highly talented performers will be supported to get training abroad. Another Rs 330 million has been earmarked for the stakeholders' scholarship programme from which coaches and trainers will also benefit.

For the first time, an amount of Rs 400 million has also been set aside to hold sports education peogrammes including holding seminars and conferences highlighting the urgency of the development of sports in the country.

Another Rs 250 million have been earmarked for traditional sports and E-sports.

“The PM Initiative programme could well prove a shot in the arm for sports development in the country. These financial resources if utilised properly could well set up the platform for sports development in the country,” an official when contacted said.

He confirmed that a big gathering is expected in Islamabad within a week most probably on Tuesday where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be the guest of honour and will share his point of view on the requirement of such a programme to give the required uplift to Pakistan sports.