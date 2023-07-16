Shajar fails to qualify for 200 metre final at Asian Athletics

LAHORE: Pakistan's top sprinter Shajar Abbas on Saturday failed to qualify for the final in the 200 metre race in the 25th Asian Athletics Championship being held in Bangkok.
Shajar clocked 21.04 seconds to finish third in his heat and ended overall ninth in the 200m semi-finals.
Pakistan coach Sajjad Rana told The News from Bangkok. Shajar had also failed to go beyond semi-finals in the 100m where he also set a new national record with a time of 10.37 seconds in the first round. Now on Sunday (today) Pakistan's No 2 javelin thrower Yasir Sultan will compete.
