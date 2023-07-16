Exhibition featuring artworks of heritage buildings of Karachi begins at Arts Council

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated an exhibition featuring Hameer Soomro’s artworks depicting heritage sites of Karachi on Saturday.

The show titled ‘Glorious Heritage of Karachi’ has been organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP).

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said that even today when there was a conversation about Karachi, the city was mostly discussed in a negative way. “Our city has everything, only positive thinking is what needs to be highlighted. The lost glory of Karachi will have to be found and shown again,” he said, adding that the mindset of destruction should end as there is a need to preserve historical buildings.

The artist, ACP President Muhammad Ahmad Shah and other well-known personalities were also present on the occasion.

Lauding the artworks, Wahab said Soomro had beautifully captured magnificent historical buildings of Karachi on canvas through watercolours and the artworks highlighted the historical importance of the Quaid’s city.

The mayor said that 150 years ago, the Merewether Tower, Frere Hall and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation building were the beauty of the city.

Soomro said he had tried to show Karachi in a beautiful way through his brush and colours. He called for holding such exhibitions and programmes that portrayed a soft image of the city to the world.

Wahab said he would try to improve the ACP and other cultural places to attract the youth towards positive activities.