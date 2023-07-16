Peoples Party vows to repay Karachiites for LG polls victory

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has reiterated their resolve to make the best possible efforts for meeting the expectations of the people of Karachi after they overwhelmingly voted in the recent local government elections to make the PPP the city’s majority party.

The PPP’s parliamentary party in the City Council held its first meeting on Saturday. Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad jointly chaired the meeting.

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani, who is also the PPP Karachi Division president, especially attended the meeting, which was conducted by the PPP’s parliamentary party leader in the City Council Najmi Alam.

The PPP leaders said the party recently earned the remarkable distinctions of securing overwhelming victory in the LG polls in Karachi and later winning the election for the city mayor post.

They said the residents of Karachi would surely become the ultimate beneficiaries of this situation as their basic municipal issues would be resolved on their doorstep.

They also said the PPP’s City Council members would do their best to actively take part in the legislative process and other proceedings of the council to ensure the early resolution of the basic problems of the people.

Ghani said that it has become obligatory upon the PPP’s newly elected LG representatives to show far better performance than that of the other political parties that ran the city government in Karachi in the past.

He said that every LG representative of the PPP should work hard to maintain the trust reposed by the people of Karachi in the party during the recent local bodies polls.

He also said that the PPP’s parliamentary party in the City Council should work as a team for uplifting the city and providing the best possible support to Karachi’s new mayor to accelerate the drive for progress and development of the provincial capital.

The minister said Karachiites expect the best services from PPP leaders who are part of the municipal agencies, so the party’s LG representatives should strive hard to meet these

expectations.

He suggested that committees be formed on a permanent basis for maintaining the best possible coordination among the LG representatives for resolving the basic issues of the people at city, town and union committee levels in Karachi.

He urged the PPP’s LG representatives to maintain cordial relations with their colleagues and also rise above their political affiliation while attending the meetings of the City Council so as to work with the fullest commitment for developing Karachi.

Ghani said that the parliamentary party of the PPP in the City Council should meet at least every 30 days for the best utilisation of this forum for resolving the issues of the people.

He told the meeting that the PPP would also constitute committees at district level for resolving the basic problems of the people in their respective areas after involving the elected representatives of the party.

Wahab said the PPP clinched the coveted mayoral post after much hard work and rendering several sacrifices. He said the PPP remained completely peaceful and observed the policy of non-violence during their campaign to contest the LG elections in the city.

He said the PPP always observes the policy of promoting peace and fraternal ties while working for the development of the city. He expressed the resolve to maintain the same policy during the four-year term of the City Council.

He also said that in the inaugural session of the City Council on July 17 (tomorrow), the PPP’s elected LG representatives would prove that they have the utmost resolve to work peacefully and with the fullest commitment to develop Karachi.

The mayor said he would take all the members of the City Council on board, irrespective of their party affiliations, for their participation in the legislative and policy formulation process for the progress of Karachi.