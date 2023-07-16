Sharjeel calls for giving priority to public transport

Sindh Information, Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has emphasized the importance of prioritizing public transport and said public transport must be focused on and problems related to public transport and travel should be given a priority.

Chairing the ninth meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) board was held in Karachi on Friday, he said the residents of Karachi were in need of additional buses, and held out the assurance that the government would persist in taking necessary measures to address this requirement.

Memon emphasized the government’s objective of providing maximum relief to the public during this period of inflation.

During a meeting, the decisions made during the eighth session of the SMTA Board were approved.

The meeting was attended by Transport Secretary Saleem Rajput, Managing Director SMTA Kamal Hakeem Dayo, Sukkur Municipal Commissioner Mohammad Ali Shah, Mukhtar Shaikh, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, Asad Zaman, Shahbaz Tahir, and others.