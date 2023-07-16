Haleem calls for free, fair elections on time

In a recent video statement, Haleem Adil Sheikh, the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly and provincial president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has expressed concern over the rising inflation and chaotic atmosphere in the country.

“There’s a chaotic situation in the country while inflation is on the rise,” Sheikh said, highlighting what he called the “current state of disarray within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).”

He claimed that the PDM was now plagued by internal conflicts. Those scientists who were conducting experiments now regreted their decisions, he remarked.

The provincial opposition leader said that up to 200 false cases were filed against Imran Khan along with harassment and arrests of his family members, including his sisters. Such actions yielded no positive outcome, he said.

He urged timely, free, fair, and transparent elections, calling for the elimination of false cases and the release of those PTI leaders and workers who had been imprisoned “unjustly”.

Sheikh underscored the need for the nation to stand on its own feet, emphasizing that the current situation would persist until self-reliance was achieved. He concluded by urging unity and calling for an end to failed experiments. He also asked the the nation to unite and work together for the betterment of the country.