IGP orders action against black sheep in police force

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has introduced an internal accountability system and directed the DIGs of the respective ranges of the province to take action against black sheep in the department.

Officials said on Friday that upon getting directives from the provincial police chief, DIG West Range Fida Hussain Mastoi conducted an internal inquiry within its range and found several tainted officers, including some having links with drug peddlers. At this, several officials were dismissed from service and other departmental actions were also taken.

They added that DIG Mastoi issued orders on appeals and show- cause notices of police officers and employees. Four police officers -- an assistant sub-inspector, a head constable and two constables -- have been dismissed from the department on the basis of the inquiry report. Moreover, five officers and employees -- two sub-inspectors, an ASI and a head constable -- were demoted.

The DIG ordered a two-year cut in the service of an inspector and an SI, while orders were issued to cut the service of seven police officers for one year. These officers include two SIs, two ASIs, a head constable and two PCs. The DIG ordered a police constable should not be given an increment for one year. Moreover, he also imposed a fine of a one month’s salary on eight police constables who were found guilty during the inquiry.

DIG Mastoi issued a warning to 11 police officers and employees after they replied to show-cause notices. The officers include four inspectors, five SIs, an ASI and a head constable. Moreover, on the basis of the previous good record of one sub-inspector, he took back an order for demoting his rank and reinstated him to the rank by giving a warning. He also issued orders to restore the salary of one sweeper.

Mastoi, dissatisfied with the show-cause responses of two SIs, ordered an inquiry against them, while an ASI was ordered to be transferred from his place of posting. The DIG, after hearing the appeals of the police officers and employees, rejected the applications for reinstatement of three former police officers -- an SI and two constables – and also turned down a request of an ASI not cut his service.

Moreover, upon hearing the appeals of one inspector, three SIs and a constable against the service cut, he ordered doing away with their one-year service deduction sentence.