Man found hanged in Orangi Town

The body of a man was discovered hanging in a hill area in Orangi Town on Saturday.
Pakistan Bazaar police said the body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the victim identified as 38-year-old Usman.
This is not the first such incident to occur in the area. Just four days ago, another hanging body was found in the same vicinity. That victim was also subjected to torture before being killed.
The similarities between the two cases have raised suspicions among the investigating officers, leading them to believe that the two murders might be connected. Preliminary investigations have showed that Usman had left his residence several days ago due to an ongoing family dispute.
