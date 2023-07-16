 
Sunday July 16, 2023
Man caught over rape of four-year-old girl

By Our Correspondent
July 16, 2023

Police arrested a man on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the rape of a four-year-old girl that was committed in the East district of Karachi.

The suspect was arrested on the complaint of residents of the Jamali Goth locality, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Sachal police station.

The locals caught the suspect named Badruddin and beat him up before handing him over to the police. Police said the residents had caught the man red-handed. His DNA and other samples have been obtained, said the officials, adding that they are waiting for the medical reports.