Pay municipal staff salary and pension on time, orders CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the local government and finance departments to carry out an extensive exercise to ensure timely payment of salaries and pensions to all the employees of the municipal agencies in the province after getting rid of the ghost employees and pensioners.

“I’m ready to increase the financial share of the local bodies by giving them additional funds under the Octroi & Zila Tax and other grants, but simultaneously, the local bodies have to generate their own revenues,” said the CM during a meeting he chaired on Saturday.

He said he wants to protect the salaries and pensions of the employees of the LG agencies under the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC). “The employees won’t perform if they aren’t paid on time.”

LG Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah told the LG councils to develop their own mechanism to pass their budgets. “When the budgets are passed, the funds for salaries, pensions and development works are allocated, but even then issues of salaries and pensions crop up.”

He said his department has started an exercise to post the surplus employees of one town in the newly created towns in Karachi created under the provincial local government law.

The CM directed the LG department to provide the necessary staff for the new towns established in the city. “No town should be overstaffed,” he stressed.

He also directed the finance department to propose the composition of the new PFC so that the next PFC Award can be worked out and announced.

The meeting was also attended by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, acting chief secretary Baqaullah Unar, LG Secretary Najam Shah, Finance Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro, Principal Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Special Secretary Finance Shuhab Ansari and others.