Strangling investment

The Finance Act 2023 has enhanced taxes. Furthermore, the act allows the authorities responsible for registering, recording or attesting the transfer of an immovable property to not transfer unless the seller or transferor can produce evidence that they have discharged their deemed income tax liabilities under section 7E of the act or prove that they are exempt from this liability.
These are harsh and drastic measures that will deal a heavy blow to the real-estate sector. Transactions in this sector will decline and investors will be encouraged to move their money to other countries. The Ministry of Finance must rethink and revert these measures as soon as possible.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
