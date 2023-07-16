Timely elections

This letter refers to the news story ‘Will elections be held in Oct-Nov this year?’ (July 14, 2023). The right approach would be to extend the caretaker government’s tenure through a presidential ordinance until the new delimitation of constituencies is complete. This delay would be justified and it is far better than conducting elections based on the last delimitation and installing a partially representative elected government that lacks the full mandate of the electorate.
This will leave room for destabilization and outside elements can exploit the resulting fissures to prematurely dislodge the new government, which would be weak from the outset anyways. It is very encouraging to see yet another civilian government reaching the end of its term. Although the previous government could not complete its five-year term, it was removed through constitutional and legal means via the vote of no confidence. The continuity of democracy should be maintained and letting the new delimitation process reach its conclusion would aid this goal.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
