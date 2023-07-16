More tariffs

Due to the demands of the IMF, the government has decided to raise power tariffs by Rs4.96 per unit, according to reports. Apparently, the government has no choice in the matter.
This will only increase the burden on consumers, who are already struggling with fuel adjustment charges. In my opinion, the government must try to offer some relief to the people, at least those using less than 500 units per month.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
It has been several days since the employees of the Punjab government went on strike and official activities across...
The Finance Act 2023 has enhanced taxes. Furthermore, the act allows the authorities responsible for registering,...
This refers to the letter ‘Role reversal’ by SRH Hashmi. It is true that the early days of Pakistan were...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Will elections be held in Oct-Nov this year?’ . The right approach would be...
Sindh has historically been a peaceful land, but recent developments have shattered this tranquil image and brought...
The establishment of the Land Information and Management System shows that the government is paying attention to this...