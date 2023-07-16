More tariffs

Due to the demands of the IMF, the government has decided to raise power tariffs by Rs4.96 per unit, according to reports. Apparently, the government has no choice in the matter.

This will only increase the burden on consumers, who are already struggling with fuel adjustment charges. In my opinion, the government must try to offer some relief to the people, at least those using less than 500 units per month.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi