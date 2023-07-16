Shattered peace

Sindh has historically been a peaceful land, but recent developments have shattered this tranquil image and brought great misery to the people of the province. On top of the devastation caused by last year’s floods and the persistently high inflation, the people of Sindh now have to deal with unchecked crime and violence. A spate of killings linked to tribal feuds has already claimed several lives, including that of Dr Ajmal Sawand, a teacher at IBA-Sukkur, and a father and her young daughter in Ghotki. Furthermore, there has been a rise in robbery and kidnapping, with different gangs of dacoits active in the northern part of the province.

The police seem unable to stop these gangs and an SHO, along with two police constables, was even kidnapped by dacoits while trying to recover an abducted child. If the police is helpless against the criminal elements, what chance do ordinary folk stand? There needs to be a strict and severe operation to put an end to these dacoit gangs and the tribal conflicts.

Mian Arif

Ghotki