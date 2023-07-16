The right resolution

In a world where there is growing paranoia about ‘The other’, Islamophobia has now become a glaring reality. In this context, it is encouraging that a Pakistan-backed resolution – ‘Countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence’ – was approved by the UN Human Rights Council on July 12. The resolution, coming in the wake of the desecration of the Holy Quran by a man of Iraqi origin in Sweden, condemns all forms religious hatred including “public and premeditated acts of desecration of the Holy Quran” and emphasizes the need for legal action against the perpetrators of acts that “constitute incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence”. The resolution was supported by 28 of the council’s 47 members, including several non-Muslim countries such as China, Ukraine and even India.

But conspicuous in their absence were the major powers of the world, such as the US, the UK and the EU which all opposed the resolution. It is significant that the so-called liberal countries of the world have opposed the resolution. This is in itself a telling example of the kind of world we live in today. Hate speech has grown more and more common across the world and one of the factors driving this surge is increasing animosity towards religious and ethnic minorities and immigrants in the West. Islamophobia, in particular, has become deeply entrenched in the West over the years and some countries, such as France, have moved to outright restrict certain Islamic practices such as the women’s hijab. As the UN HRC debated the motion, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that while protecting free speech is indeed important, we should not forget that it is also “imperative to reject hate speech”. The distinction between free speech and hate speech is very important, but often a difficult one to make and the UN will need to lay down some kind of framework to determine what counts as hate speech and what forms of expression stand outside this ambit.

A conversation about Islamophobia needs to begin as does a conversation about religious diversity in every country, including Muslim countries such as Pakistan. The world has to wake up to the fact that as the US and Europe become more regressive and insular out of fear of Muslims, what they call ‘radicalization’ will only gain strength in the Global South. All those countries that have fallen for demagoguery against Muslims, against refugees (of any stripe) and against religious diversity – and allowed their irrational fear to cloud their judgement – need to also understand that the growing right wing in their own countries is a far greater threat to them than refugees and immigrants of different religions.