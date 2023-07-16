Election question

The will-they-won’t-they continues as far as the date for general elections goes. While clarity seems to be trickling in every day – the prime minister announces a date for end of term one day; the interior minister announces that the PML-N is all set to kickoff its election campaign another day – it is painfully slow, and leaves much yet to the imagination which, as we know, is the one thing our politics is not in need of. With just a few weeks left before the tenure of the PDM government next month, Interior Minister Rana Sanullah has said in a press conference that the PML-N will field its candidates on all national and provincial seats in Punjab. The interior minister has also made it rather clear that his party will not be going in for a major seat adjustment with any party and this option will only be considered on a handful of seats. This would have sufficed as a clear indication of a general election around the corner – if this were not Pakistan, and we were not old hands at creating, nurturing, expanding and prolonging political uncertainty, something that we also have in abundance these days.

This is mainly why the question of the general election is so up in the air – despite pronouncements about the end of term of the incumbents. Of course, the practical – and constitutional – idea should be: elections in October or November. There have also been statements from some government members that the National Assembly may be dissolved before the government’s tenure ends in mid-August. This will give 90 days to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the next general elections. With a PML-N that sounds, looks and behaves 180-degrees more confident than it was just a few months or so back, it seems they are not finding the current political situation detrimental to their own interests. In fact, if one were to believe in political rumours, there are sourced reports that claim that the PML-N election campaign will be led by Mian Nawaz Sharif himself – on Pakistani soil. That raises the question: which Sharif could be a prime ministerial candidate? Nawaz or Shehbaz? And what happens to Maryam Nawaz? Some say a happy compromise may be Shehbaz Sharif in the centre with Maryam heading Punjab.

But more potent rumours abound regarding the elections just not taking place this year, some saying they may even be extended all the way till March 2024. The rationale – if one can call it that – given for this is that any arrest, conviction or disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan would take some time, most likely a few months or so. The PTI’s fate as it were has yet to be figured out – by political analysts, the government, and those in the power structures of the country. With Imran out of the news cycle if he were to be convicted, would the PTI project continue on without its crowd-pulling leader? Will the party be managed and allowed to contest elections as long as Imran is not in control? Or will no one contest the elections on a PTI ticket? Will we even see a ‘bat’ on the ballot box? Could this be one of the reasons the PML-N is suddenly feeling energized enough to not want any seat compromises in Punjab? Because if the PTI were to be out of the picture, for whatever reasons, the PML-N would have no real rival in Punjab and the next elections should then be a cake-walk for the party in the Punjab province at least. Given the high inflation, the PML-N has lost a lot of popularity and growth credibility which is why the PTI would pose a real and actual challenge to it in Punjab.

It may still not be smooth sailing for the PML-N though even without the PTI, since those who leave the PTI will be contesting elections from another platform, whether Jahangir Tareen’s IPP or some other party or alliance. Observers have helpfully – and probably much in vain – pointed out that delaying the elections till next year will be undemocratic, while also reminding all political stakeholders that keeping a political party out of the electoral system is equally wrong and undemocratic. One wonders if anyone is truly listening to words of caution and political preservation. One thing though seems quite certain to most students of our politics: the next government too will be a coalition. Seems all that’s left is to get the equations right.