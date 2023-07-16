NJHP to restart power generation

LAHORE: The 969-megawatts Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP) is set to resume electricity generation by July-end, as restoration works in tail race tunnel of the project are nearing completion, a statement said on Saturday.

Chairman WAPDA (Retd) Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani had a detailed visit of the project to review in detail the restoration works carried out for strengthening the tail race tunnel and preparedness level relating to resumption of power generation from the project.

The chief executive officer, project director, consultants, and the contractors of NJHP were also present during the visit.

The project’s restoration team briefed the chairman that the task of concrete lining in collapsed area of the tail race tunnel has been accomplished. In addition, rest of the affected portions in 3.5km-long tunnel have also been strengthened through lattice girder, rock bolting and shotcrete, according to the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

Sweeping and cleanliness of the tail race tunnel will commence during the next week. Afterwards, pressurization i.e. filing of water in the tail race tunnel will be started, which will lead to electricity generation from the project.

The chairman directed the project team to adhere the standard operating procedure and the guidelines made by the international experts for pressurisation of tail race tunnel and smooth resumption of power generation from the project.

Neelum Jhelum is a run-of-the-river hydropower project that started electricity generation in April 2018. Prior to suspension of electricity generation due to collapse of a part of its tail race tunnel last year, the project had provided more than 18 billion units of electricity to the national grid.