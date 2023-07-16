Gold drops Rs1,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,300 per tola on Saturday.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs213,200 per tola.
Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,115 to Rs182,785. Gold rates decreased by $4 to $1,955 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,271.94.
