Large US banks reap bumper profits on Federal Reserve rate rises

New York: Three of the largest US banks reported a surge in profits from charging more for loans, as the Federal Reserve’s series of interest rate rises fattened their bottom lines.

JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo collectively earned $49 billion in net interest income in the second quarter, the difference between what the banks pay for deposits and earn from loans and other assets.

The figure was 30 percent higher than the same period last year and shows how certain lenders have been able to cash in since the Fed’s tightening began in March 2022.

While they charge more for loans, the biggest banks have managed to avoid paying much more to depositors. JPMorgan, the largest US bank, raised its forecast for full-year net interest income from $84 billion to $87 billion.

Chief financial officer Jeremy Barnum credited higher rates “coupled with

lower deposit reprice than previously assumed”.

JPMorgan’s deposits rose 1 percent during the quarter to just shy of $2.4 trillion, boosted by its acquisition of failed regional lender First Republic in May. Barnum told analysts that the bank’s net interest income was not sustainable at the current high level and would eventually come down “as competition for deposits plays out”.

Jamie Dimon, chief executive, added that “there is no circumstance that we’ve ever seen in the history of banking” where competition did not intensify in a rising rate environment, either from other banks or alternative products such as money market funds. “We’re going to have to compete for that. You already see it in parts of our business and not in other parts.”

Not all US banks have benefited as much. While depositors have favoured the largest banks in a flight to quality, smaller banks have come under greater pressure to boost deposit rates, hurting their profit margins.

Custody bank State Street, whose clients skew towards bigger institutions who often chase better savings rates, warned on Friday it was having to pay higher interest rates to customers to retain deposits, causing its shares to fall 10 percent.

The flipside to rising rates has been added pressure on borrowers across the economy, with worries about loan defaults, especially in commercial real estate.

JPMorgan in the second quarter did also set aside a net $1.5 billion in reserves to cover potential loan losses.

The bumper lending profits compensated for a fall in investment banking fees, which were down 6 percent at $1.56 billion for JPMorgan and 31 percent lower at $686 million for Citi.

Citi chief executive Jane Fraser said “the long-awaited rebound in investment banking has yet to materialise, making for a disappointing quarter”.

Overall, JPMorgan said net income jumped 67 percent year on year to almost $15 billion, handily beating analysts’ estimates.

Wells, the nation’s fourth-largest lender, said its profits increased more than 50 percent from a year ago to nearly $5 billion. Citi’s profits fell more than a third, hit by slower corporate spending, a dearth of deals and a costly round of lay-offs.

Wells told shareholders net interest income should rise about 14 percent this year from 10 percent previously, and Citi projected more than $46 billion in net interest income, up from an earlier forecast of $45 billion.

Rivals Bank of America and Morgan Stanley report results on Tuesday, while Goldman Sachs discloses earnings on Wednesday.