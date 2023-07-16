Exports in a fix

LAHORE: In view of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), there is no way that the government can offer any special tariff to the textile sector. Without a reduced tariff it would be impossible for the spinning sector to market yarn competitively.

Since the spinning industry consumes high energy, an increase in power cost hurts it more than the value-added apparel sector. However, the apparel sector would also be indirectly affected if it uses domestic yarn. It would have to explore cheaper quality yarn markets to execute their orders in hand.

Apparel importers cannot afford to let off their existing orders, because the global apparel market is now facing recession. Orders in hand are already much lower than last year.

We are low cost and low value-added apparel producers and the exporters are not left with the option to absorb any higher cost.

Pakistani textile industry has made almost 80 percent of its investment in the spinning sector, which in the past used to cater to both the local and global markets. But with time, yarn exports dwindled appreciably because of high cost, while major apparel exporters started importing yarn for meeting their export orders under the new government bonded house scheme that allowed them to consume all imported inputs without any duty within three years. The process of bonded warehouses was made simpler last year.

Still it is cumbersome process for small exporters. Also, instead of keeping in view the three-year bond, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) staff begins inspecting the stocks regularly to match its consumption with the exports.

This appears to be a waste of energy and human resources, as the government has the export data of all exporters and thus knows how much of the inputs are consumed every year. It would be prudent to conduct an audit after one year of each import to spare the hassle that exporters go through in answering the queries of bureaucracy.

Larger exporters depute extra staff to tackle FBR staff and where required give them some speed money to finish the audit (even if they have done nothing wrong). But those importing smaller quantities, cannot afford to bear these additional costs due to low volumes.

To avoid the hassle, small importers prefer to buy locally as they do not have to keep inventory as well. But with yarn prices moving up, they are finding it hard to make their exports viable.

Smaller exporters were already operating on thin margins and increase in yarn prices (which is their major input) has forced them to refuse orders that are not commercially viable to execute. They are executing the orders in the pipeline to avoid being qualified as defaulters on timely deliveries. Most are exporting the goods at par or at loss.

The government must come up with a plan to ensure availability of inputs to them at competitive rates. It may allow them inputs equivalent to last year’s consumption outside the bonded scheme, with no questions asked if they execute the same or higher exports. Around 70 percent of apparel exports are executed by small exporters

The larger exporters have another advantage: most of them have composite units. They produce in-house yarn and fabric, and they have processing plants. They consume these inputs in their facility at cost and manage their exports.