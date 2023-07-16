Stocks seen up next week on IMF-backed confidence

KARACHI: Stocks closed the outgoing week with 1.95 percent gains at the benchmark index on a $3 billion short-term loan approval from the executive board of the International Monetary Fund and inflows of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The market next week is expected to add more gains on IMF-backed confidence.

The stock market attracted investor interest due to attractive valuations and resumption of the IMF programme, which unlocked further financing for the external account.

Friendly countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, deposited a total of $3 billion ($2 billion from Saudi Arabia and $1 billion from the UAE), with more inflows expected from multilateral development partners in the future.

Nabeel Haroon from Topline Securities highlighted the factors as key drivers of investor interest in the market.

Despite the overall positive sentiment, some profit-taking was observed towards the end of the week, leading to two consecutive negative closings. However, the market remained resilient, and significant developments occurred during the week.

One such development was the remittance numbers for the month of June 2023, which reached $2.2 billion, indicating a healthy inflow of funds from overseas Pakistanis.

Additionally, car sales numbers, including Non-PAMA (Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association) members, showed an upward trend, with approximately 7,000 units sold in June 2023, reflecting a 10 percent MoM (month-on-month) increase.

The exchange observed healthy investor participation throughout the week, with an average traded volume of 440 million shares and a value of Rs12.4 billion. Companies, individuals, foreign corporations, and banks were net purchasers of equities, while mutual funds and other sectors sold equities.

Companies purchased equities worth $3.8 million, individuals $2.87 million, foreign corporations $2.28 million, and banks $1.38 million, as of the latest close. On the other hand, mutual funds and the other sector sold equities worth $4.93 million and $3.56 million, respectively.

Muhammad Waqas Ghani from JS Research highlighted the strong investor optimism following the staff-level agreement with the IMF. The KSE-100 index closed the week at 45,068, representing a WoW increase of 861 points. Several sectors outperformed during the week, including chemicals (13 percent WoW), engineering (6 percent WoW), and the refinery sector (5.6 percent WoW).

On the economic front, the IMF's executive board approved a 9-month stand-by arrangement for Pakistan, amounting to $3 billion. The first tranche of approximately $1.2 billion was disbursed immediately. The IMF emphasised key factors for the arrangement, including implementation of the FY24 Budget, a market-based exchange rate, monetary tightening, and energy sector reforms.

The first tranche from the IMF, along with financial support from Saudi Arabia and the UAE of $2 billion and $1 billion, respectively, served as positive triggers for the market.

Moreover, Fitch Ratings upgraded Pakistan's Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating from "CCC-" to "CCC" on improved external liquidity and funding conditions resulting from the IMF agreement. The upgrade reflects positive international recognition of Pakistan's efforts to strengthen its economic position.

Treasury bill yields increased up to approximately 1 percent during Wednesday's auction, aligning with market projections. Notably, there was a significant increase in participation in one-year papers, surpassing the auction target by 11.8 percent.

Overall, the Pakistan Stock Market experienced a positive week, driven by attractive valuations, resumption of the IMF programme, and financial support from friendly countries. Investor optimism remained strong, as reflected in the market's performance and sector-wise outperformance. The approval of the IMF arrangement, along with the upgrade in Pakistan's rating by Fitch, further bolstered market sentiment.