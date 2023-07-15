Rescue efforts intensified in districts near Sutlej River

LAHORE: Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed has announced that rescue and relief efforts have been intensified in the districts near the Sutlej River.

He said at least eight relief camps have been set up in Okara with 66 rescuers and two ambulances are actively participating in the rescue operations. Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has provided 15 boats, 376 life jackets, 75 life rings, and other equipment to the rescue teams. So far, 437 people and 62 animals have been rescued in Okara district and 2,481 individuals have been relocated to safe areas.

The rescue operation has been completed in Kasur district with the dedicated efforts of 271 rescuers, three ambulances and officers from various organisations. PDMA provided 83 boats, 478 life jackets, 95 life rings, 34 wireless sets, and other equipment to complete the rescue operations in Kasur.

A total of 3,430 people and 518 animals have been rescued and 11,990 individuals have been safely relocated. The number of relief camps in Kasur has been increased from 11 to 16 as per instructions from Punjab Chief Minister, he added.

In Pakpattan district, he said that 12 relief camps have been established. So far, 43 people have been rescued and 2,906 individuals have been relocated to safe places. PDMA has provided seven boats and 70 life jackets, along with 26 life rings, six wireless sets and other equipment to assist the rescue teams, he noted.

In Bahawalnagar district, eight relief camps have been set up where 12 people have been rescued, and 159 individuals have been relocated to safe areas. 60 rescuers, along with an ambulance, are engaged in rescue activities.