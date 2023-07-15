SMBR orders retrieving govt’s land from private housing societies

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed has directed the officials concerned to take immediate action to retrieve government lands from private housing societies and after retrieval, steps should be taken to develop these lands as cultivable and utilise them for public purposes.

He said this while presiding over the third meeting of the full board at the Board of Revenue office on Friday.

All members of the Board of Revenue, DG Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA), secretaries and divisional commissioners from across the province attended the meeting. Secretary Revenue presented the agenda during the meeting.

He mentioned that prompt action should be taken against officers and officials involved in not passing the pending mutations under the PEEDA Act. He also called for measures to fully activate the Chowkidari system and initiate work to secure state lands data.

He added that the verification of transfer deeds of properties across Punjab will be the responsibility of the committee formed by the Board of Revenue. The Board of Revenue will strictly implement the auction policy while allotting the state land to govt departments.

He urged the judicial members to ensure thorough inspections in their respective divisions, implement revenue measures effectively and utilise their authority to improve the land management system. He stated that revenue reforms are urgently required to secure citizens’ properties through digital means, and the e-registration and plus project will play a crucial role in curbing corruption.

SMBR asked the DG PLRA to ensure effective monitoring of arazi record centres and rural revenue centres, and the quality of revenue services should be further improved.

Member (Taxes) Tariq Qureshi’s performance in completing the revenue recovery target was appreciated. SMBR directed divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to give special attention to revenue recovery for the coming year and ensure the timely completion of their targets.

He instructed all officers to prioritise the resolution of public-related revenue issues. The deputy commissioners were further advised to make surprise visits to land record centres, rural revenue centres, and other branches to identify and address citizens’ problems promptly.