Naqvi boards boat to survey flood-hit areas in Kasur

KASUR: Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the flood-affected areas here on Friday and got a briefing from Secretary Emergency and DG Punjab Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer about relief operations, rescue sources said.

The Chief Minister also visited the flooded areas by boarding a boat. On the sixth day of flooding, rescue operations were underway in villages inundated by flooding in the Sutlej River.

Rescue 1122 has so far shifted 3563 flood victims to safe places providing boat services to 8,225 people and 518 cattle have also been rescued, rescue sources added.

According to details, the release of water at Ganda Singhwala in the Sutlej River has reached 70,700 cusecs. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi yesterday visited the last border village Bhikpind and other villages adjacent to Talwar Post at Ganda Singhwala and reviewed the flow of water in Sutlej. Mohsin Naqvi reached the flooded village of Bhikpind and other villages in a boat, met the residents of the village and shared their problems and solution.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that food and fodder for livestock should be delivered to the people in the affected villages and the needs of the victims should be taken care of. He directed setting up more relief and medical campuses and said that there should be a proper provision of food and drink for the people present on the campuses.