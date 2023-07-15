Political activists, civil society reject amendments to Elections Act, 2017

MULTAN: Political activists and leading members of civil society have rejected amendments in the Elections Act 2017 as it will deepen political uncertainty and cause chaos in the country.

“Introducing 150 amendments in Election Act 2017 in four weeks, before the end of National Assembly tenure in the name of electoral reforms, has seriously damaged the trust of people, civil society and state institutions.

No wonder, there is a consensus in the country against the proposed amendments, but an act which had been passed through consensus by all the parliamentary parties of the time through prolonged negotiations can’t be amended in haste and without creating a consensus,” a spokesperson to PATTAN Development Organization and Coalition38 said.

Talking to journalists here Friday, spokesperson William Pervez said the civil society has concluded that “amending the act without having informed input of scholars, think tanks, and civil society on more than 150 sections in less than four weeks was impossible. Therefore, it seems reasonable to conclude that the hidden purpose of the proposed amendments is not to ‘improve the quality of future elections’ but to manipulate them”.

PATTEN and Coalition38 further said that the “proposed recommendations for legislative changes to improve quality of election process” though provide justification for each amendment but did not elaborate how they would improve quality of electoral processes and good governance. For instance, the act defines almost all the terms used in the act but does not define the most important terms like free and fairness of elections.”

“Pakistan is one of the few countries where voter turnout remains lowest (less than 50%) in more than 80% of constituencies of national and provincial constituencies. Proposed recommendation 9(1) shall empower ECP to declare the poll void and call for reelection if the turnout will be less than 50% or the winner has failed to achieve 50% of the polled votes, or an independent candidate joins a party.”

PATTEN and C38 appealed to the ruling coalition to shelve the idea of amendments at this stage and leave it to the next parliament.