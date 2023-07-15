Pakistan requires decades for production of medicines’ raw material: experts

ISLAMABAD: It would take 10-20 years for Pakistan to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) or raw material for producing medicines locally as it requires different technologies and heavy investment to produce starting materials for the production of API locally like China or India, experts say.

“Several countries including India, Bangladesh and even United States are taking initiatives to built capabilities to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients for the production of medicine to end their dependence on China, which is the major API supplier. If started now, it would take 10-20 years for Pakistan to start producing medicines’ raw material locally,” Dr Emily Kaine, M.D., Senior Vice President, Global Health and Manufacturing Services at United States Pharmacopeia (USP) told ‘The News’ in Islamabad.

Dr Kaine, who was invited as keynote speaker at the sixth Pharma Export Summit & Awards, organised by Pakistan Pharma Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) in Islamabad, said ‘commitment to quality’ and a strong drug regulatory authority were integral to boost Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports to stringent markets in the world.

She emphasised that competing in export markets requires a long-term commitment, significant investment, and continuous improvement with an unfailing commitment to quality and a culture of quality underlying it all.

“Adapting to evolving regulatory requirements, maintaining a focus on quality and innovation, and demonstrating the clinical and commercial value of your products are key to successfully competing in these markets,” she observed.

According to her, by utilising the large domestic market as a stepping-stone, Pakistani pharmaceutical industry is well positioned to grow exports and become more competitive globally. The government’s declared focus on pharmaceuticals coupled with an enabling policy framework, advancing regulatory reform and growing trade linkages can provide a solid foundation to help grow the pharmaceutical industry and strengthen its position in the global pharmaceutical market as a trusted partner, she added.

Dr Emily highlighted that USP has been working in Pakistan for the last almost one decade to support the government and private sector to ensure availability of quality medicines.

“Working with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to upgrade its regulatory capacity, getting WHO prequalification for five public sector drug testing labs and private medicine production units has been some of the achievements of USP.” She reiterated USP’s wish to continue this support to contribute in improvement of public health in the country.

Some leading exporters of Pakistani pharmaceutical products, on the occasion, called for giving incentives to industries which manufacture pharmaceutical materials, international certifications and accreditations for the pharmaceutical companies and utilising billions of rupees in the Central Research Fund (CRF) to develop research centres and facilitating the industry in carrying out research and development to increase exports of Pakistani therapeutic goods.

“Pakistani branding of medicines and products, international certifications and accreditations, incentives on local production of API, facilitation in research and development and financial support in export registrations are some of the steps that can help in increasing Pakistani therapeutic goods’ exports,” said Haroon Qasim, Co-Chairman of PESA 2023 organising committee and Managing Director PharmEvo.

He said China, India and Singapore are leading the pharmaceutical export with aggressive growth in the region due to immense support from their respective governments and regulatory bodies.

“Pakistan should learn from their success stories by taking initiatives for branding of products, support in research and development and bioequivalence studies, clinical trials and international accreditations of manufacturing units, while financial support in export registrations is required from the government of Pakistan,” Haroon Qasim said.

Moreover, Pakistan needs to expand its horizon by investing the manufacturing of raw materials (APIs) and biological products including vaccines, he said, adding that these steps will play a pivotal role in elevating the pharmaceutical export of Pakistan to the next level, and reach $1 billion mark.

Chief Executive of the Martin Dow Group Javed Ghulam Mohammad deplored that Pakistan only spends one percent of the GDP on healthcare, while countries like Bangladesh and India spend 2.6 to 3 percents of their GDPs on healthcare needs of their people.

According to him, due to 30 percent inflation, rising interest rates, rising energy costs, devaluation of Pakistani rupee, imposition of super tax, price adjustment of 14 percent for essential and 20 percent for non-essential medicines was not sufficient. Due to these factors, Pakistani companies were facing rapid reduction in profitability, he added.

“In these circumstances, we suggest deregulation of prices, investment benefits for upgradation of pharmaceutical plants and quality systems, quick resolution of hardship cases, classifying pharmaceutical goods as zero rated, abolition of one percent CRF contribution as well as abolition of super tax,” Javed Ghulam Mohammad said.