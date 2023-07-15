Condolence

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Revenue Pir Haroon Shah has condoled the death of the wife of legendary Pashto singer Ustad Khyal Muhammad.He visited the residence of the Pashto ghazal maestro at Dabgari Gardens Peshawar.The sons of Ustad Khayal Muhammad — Wasal Khyal and Anwar Khyal — were present there as well.
