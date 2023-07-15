PTI leaders booked for illegal appointments

SWABI: The Anti-Corruption Department on Friday booked several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for allegedly making illegal appointments in the Education Department during the party rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Those booked included former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser, erstwhile provincial education minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, former advisor to chief minister on industry Abdul Karim, then MPAs, Aqibullah Khan (brother of Asad Qaiser) Rangraiz Khan and officials of the district Education Department were named in the First Information Report (FIR).
The FIR said information was received from reliable sources in the Education Department that during the previous PTI governments, the members of the national and KP assemblies made illegal recruitments in the Swabi Education Department, depriving the genuine educated youth of their rights.
