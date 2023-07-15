Action sought against loan-giving applications

NOWSHERA: Amn Jirga provincial chairman Syed Kamal Shah Badshah said on Friday that the so-called loan-giving apps were promoting the culture of usury.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the social media platforms had given a boost to the popularity of the loan-giving apps, which he believed were promoting the culture of usury in the society.

He said the people, who had got trapped in the cycle of loans from such loan-giving apps, had started committing suicides for failing to pay interest on the loans they had taken.

Maintaining that the government, the Federal Investigation Agency, the political parties and the members of the civil society should join hands to fight this menace, which was threatening our social fabric.

Kamal Shah said it was the responsibility of the state to check such practices and protect the innocent people from falling prey to those who were exploiting them.

He said the government should block the loan-giving apps and bring the accused to justice, who were subjecting gullible loan-seekers to exploitation.

The government should also take action against the big fish involved in promoting usury in the society, he said, adding that the usurers enjoyed the backing of influential people, therefore, they managed to escape the clutches of law.