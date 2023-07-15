Complaints growing against traffic cops

PESHAWAR: The number of complaints against the traffic police for torture and misbehaviour with the motorists and bikers has increased in recent months as the bosses seem to have failed to educate the wardens.

It is alleged that traffic cops misbehave mostly with the poor people on pretext of drives against encroachment as well as actions against traffic violations even though they were directed time and again to treat the public with respect.

A policy of ‘Pehlay Salam, Phir Kalam’ was introduced in recent years to improve the image of the force in addition to hiring educated cops as traffic wardens to improve public dealings. Besides, special courses were launched to improve their behaviour. But these measures achieved little success. On the other hand, despite recruiting a number of wardens, the officers have given shoulder promotions to a number of cops in recent years. The shoulder promoted cops have various issues while dealing with the public. A number of constables and head constables are wearing ranks of senior grade despite the court order to end the shoulder promotion culture.