Minister orders strict action against land grabbers

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and In-charge Prime Minister’s Public Affairs & Grievances Wing Murtaza Javed Abbasi said on Friday the government was committed to resolving public issues on priority basis as swift measures were being taken in that regard.

He was addressing an open court held at the Civil Secretariat here. Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider and other officials concerned were also present. The minister listened to people’s problems and issued on-the-spot directions to address complaints promptly and submit a report within six days.

A complainant, Muhammad Sultan, informed the minister about his daughter, who was a domestic worker and had been in illegal custody of her employer. He alleged that his daughter was being tortured, and also not being paid wages for the last three years. The minister directed the police to investigate the matter.

A police team visited the house where the girl was employed and asked the affected girl about her grievances. Murtaza Javed directed an additional secretary in-charge to ensure impartial investigation into the matter.