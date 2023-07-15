Tribal elder killed in Upper SW

WANA: Malik Shah Jahan Mehsud, a leading tribal elder, was killed after being abducted by unidentified armed men.
According to the information received last evening, the armed men abducted Shah Jahan Mehsud from a vehicle in the Dashaka area of Makin and took him to an unknown location.
His body was recovered early in the morning from a nearby wasteland. Later, his funeral prayer was performed at Jamia Masjid Makin.
Thousands of people including Brigade Commander Brigadier Talha and Colonel Shakir participated in the funeral prayer and later he was buried in the ancestral cemetery.
