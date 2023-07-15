Officials directed to stop illegal fishing in rivers

PESHAWAR: Secretary Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Dr Amber Ali Khan has directed officers and field staff of the fisheries department to work towards making fisheries an industry in the province.
He directed the relevant officers and field staff of the department to ensure that fish are not caught illegally in the rivers and strict measures should be taken to control illegal hunting.
The secretary fisheries issued these directives to the authorities during his visit to Malakand division where he inspected the department’s hatcheries and related government research centres in Madyan and Kalam.
On the occasion, he released high-quality trout fish for breeding in the River Swat. He also met people related to the fisheries sector. He said that trout fish is a unique type of rare and highly nutritious natural breeding fish found in the rivers of Malakand division.
