LG minister says projects to ensure clean drinking water

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for the Local Government Elections and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD), Sawal Nazir Khan, said that millions of people will gain access to clean drinking water and a healthy environment upon the completion of projects being executed under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP).

The minister, while chairing a meeting at the KPCIP office, hoped the ongoing and proposed projects would modernize the municipal services sector.

Project Director Syed Zafar Shah, and other officials were present on the occasion.

The KP government with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank and Asian Investment and Infrastructure Bank, is implementing multiple projects in five divisional cities of the province, namely Peshawar, Mardan, Mingora, Abbottabad and Kohat.

The project director gave a briefing to the minister on the financial, technical, social and environmental safeguards of the projects.

“The cities will have an integrated waste management system, where door-to-door waste will be collected, safely transported to the dumping site, segregated, and scientifically disposed of in a sanitary landfill cell with no negative impact on environment and groundwater table,” he said.

Regarding water supply, the director said the projects included the installation of flow meters and Supervisor Control and Data Acquisition system, as well as the replacement of existing broken pipes with leak-proof water supply lines.

He highlighted the current issue of wastewater being disposed of in freshwater bodies, resulting in contamination and posing a serious environmental hazard.

“The water will be treated and either used for irrigation purposes or returned to the water bodies, which will have a significant impact on aquatic and human life,” he added.

Redesigning and reconstructing the existing dilapidated drainage system is also part of the project, it was added.

The project director briefed the minister on promoting women entrepreneurship by imparting business skill training to make them financially self-sustainable and enable them to play a constructive role in the national reconstruction and development of the society.

He emphasized the importance of gender-inclusive green spaces, especially rehabilitation of British-era gardens for women along modern lines, under the project to ensure a climate change resilient environment.