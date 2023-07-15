KP’s delegation to woo Afghan investors at Kabul moot

PESHAWAR: A delegation comprising officials from various subsidiaries of the Department of Industries and Commerce is going to Kabul to represent the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province at the three-day conference titled Imam Abu Hanifa slated for July 19 in the Afghan capital.

An official handout said the members of the delegation would inform the participants in the conference about the investment incentives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They are undertaking the visit following directives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Muhammad Adnan Jalil, the handout further said.

It is worth mentioning that Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah in Peshawar had extended the invitation to the caretaker minister at a meeting the other day.

So, the minister directed the relevant officials of the department to participate in this conference. This will be the first time that relevant officers of the industrial sector from the province will visit Afghanistan for the purpose of promoting mutual investment.

Handout quoted the minister as saying that the delegation from the province would try to attract investors from Afghanistan for investment and business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that due to the common trade routes, there were vast possibilities to increase the volume of trade between the two countries.

We are making efforts to create facilities for trade and business activities on behalf of both countries, he said, adding that the commercial markets of both countries were of great importance for each other from a business point of view. “We need to use them for our economic stability. We should make full use of the opportunities,” the minister said.