DPO nominated for international award

ABBOTTABAD: District Police Officer Battagram Sonia Shamroz Khan (PSP) was honored with the ‘Officer of the Year Award’ by the International Conference on Women in Policing
Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan and US Ambassador Donald A Bloom honored Sonia Shamroz Khan with the “Officer of the Year Award” during a ceremony in Peshawar.
The International Conference on Women in Policing was held in Georgia on March 8, 2023. At the event, DPO Battagram Sonia Shamroz Khan was nominated for the award for her outstanding services to her profession, department and public.
She has also been nominated for International Police Officer of the Year Award at a ceremony to be held in Auckland, New Zealand in September this year.Sonia is the daughter of former provincial minister and PPP leader Shamroz Khan Jadoon.
