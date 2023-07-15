Man kills wife in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A man killed his wife for unknown reasons and dumped her body in the forest in Jabori Kaiyain area of the district, police officials said on Friday.

“We have arrested the accused, who killed his wife and buried her body under bushes in a thick forest to hide his crime,” a press release issued by the police department quoted the SHO Shinkiari Police Station as saying.

Tahzeem Bibi, according to police, had taken the launch for his husband Mohammad Riasat who was working at his agriculture field close to Jabori Kaiyain forests where the latter fired at the former, leaving her dead on the spot.

The accused dumped the body underneath the dense bushes and managed to escape.The locals informed the police about the presence of the body in the forest, which shifted it to the Civil Hospital in Shinkiari.