Man kills wife in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A man killed his wife for unknown reasons and dumped her body in the forest in Jabori Kaiyain area of the district, police officials said on Friday.
“We have arrested the accused, who killed his wife and buried her body under bushes in a thick forest to hide his crime,” a press release issued by the police department quoted the SHO Shinkiari Police Station as saying.
Tahzeem Bibi, according to police, had taken the launch for his husband Mohammad Riasat who was working at his agriculture field close to Jabori Kaiyain forests where the latter fired at the former, leaving her dead on the spot.
The accused dumped the body underneath the dense bushes and managed to escape.The locals informed the police about the presence of the body in the forest, which shifted it to the Civil Hospital in Shinkiari.
LAHORE: Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed has announced that rescue and relief efforts have been intensified in...
LAHORE: The caretaker Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Ibrahim Hasan Murad visited the University...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s biggest education expo ‘The News Education Expo 2023’ will begin at Expo Centre, Johar Town...
LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Nabeel Javed has directed the officials concerned to take immediate...
LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 20th Provincial Cabinet meeting at CM office Friday in...
KASUR: Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the flood-affected areas here on Friday and got a briefing from...