Political parties urged to prioritise girls education

PESHAWAR: A non-governmental organization on Friday urged all political parties to prioritize girls’ education and gender parity to ensure a fair and inclusive educational landscape in the country.

They were speaking at a press conference arranged by Blue Veins and Pakistan Education Champions Network.

Qamar Naseem and others said a staggering 4.7 million children between five to 16 years are out of school in KP with 2.9 million of them being girls.

They said the issue is prominent in the merged districts, where 74.4 percent of the out-of-school children are girls.

The speakers acknowledged the successes achieved by the KP government’s commitment towards education, with 35,000 functioning government schools currently serving approximately 5.5 million children.

However, they pointed out, a large number of children, particularly girls, remained out of schools.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department estimates that an additional 15,000 government schools are needed to accommodate the 4.7 million out-of-school children in KP.

The speakers called for an increase in budget allocation with a special focus on girls’ education.

They said more gender-specific allocations are needed, especially in regions like the merged districts where the gender disparity is most pronounced.

The speakers said by prioritizing girls’ education, KP would not only foster equal opportunities but also enable the province to tap into the immense potential of half its future leaders, innovators, and workforce.

Qamar Naseem, who is a co-convener of the Pakistan Education Champion Network (PECN), said: “The upcoming general elections are not just a chance to choose our leaders, but an opportunity to redefine our national priorities. Let’s commit to creating a Pakistan where every child, regardless of gender, has an equal opportunity to learn, grow, and contribute to our society.”

The speakers said the political parties should pledge to increase budget allocations for girls’ education and ensure effective and transparent use of these funds to achieve the desired results after coming into power.

Amna Afridi, a youth activist, said: “It’s high time that we, as a nation, stop treating girls’ education as a side issue.

Girls’ education and gender parity in education need to be central to our political, social, and economic debates.