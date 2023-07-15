17 Indian kites released into wild

Islamabad:As many as 17 Indian kites have been released into the wild after their successful rehabilitation at the Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre being run by a team of experts constituted by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB).

According to the IWMB, these majestic kites have undergone intensive care and recovered from various injuries. Later, these have been declared fit for return to their natural habitat.

The wildlife experts took extreme care of these birds that were rescued from different areas of the federal capital after suffering from critical injuries. The latest medical examination conducted last week showed that these kites had recovered fully and could survive in the wild.

It said that its staff members are now better equipped with facilities and knowledge and more able to deal with the wildlife species that need medical treatment and rehabilitation after receiving injuries due to various reasons.

The IWMB has been continuously raising awareness among the people to protect and help wildlife in threatening situations or found injured. It receives numerous calls from residents pertaining to kites, buzzards and other birds stuck in kite string and are rescued by its staff members.

The population of different species of birds of prey varied in this region. Black kite, pariah eagle and steppe eagle have higher population while black eagle, merlin, red kite, buteo regalis and sooty falcon are now less in population. The Indian kites have natural habitats in the protected Margalla Hills National Park and its population has no immediate threat despite many challenges. But when these kites fly in the residential areas then they face injuries due to various reasons.