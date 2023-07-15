Delegation apprises FGEHA of water shortage

Islamabad: A delegation led by former MNA Mian Muhammad Aslam met Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Tariq Rasheed here on Friday.

The delegation apprised top official of FGEHA of severe shortage of water in sectors G-13 and G-14. The delegation also comprised JI Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa and naib ameer Kashif Chaudhry.

The delegation also asked the official to check activities of water tanker mafia in two sectors. Mian Aslam demanded that work on supply of water from Khanpur Dam via Shah Allah Ditta to residential sectors should be initiated at the earliest. He said there is also shortage of water in sectors I-14, I-15 and I-16.