BISP empowers 7.5m beneficiaries

Islamabad: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is disbursing 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat for the financial year-2022-23 and so far, more than Rs68 billion has been disbursed among over 7.5 million beneficiary women.

Under Benazir Kafaalat, 90 lakh registered beneficiary families are entitled to a quarterly instalment of Rs9,000 per household. Benazir Income Support Programme has already released over rupees 81 billion to its partner banks, that is, Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) for disbursement among the beneficiaries through their retail distribution network.

Along with Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir educational scholarships are also being given out to the children of registered families, however, 70% attendance in the school is mandatory to receive educational scholarships, said the spokesman of the programme.

In case of any complaint, beneficiaries can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or call on toll-free helpline number 080026477 of Benazir Income Support Programme. The BISP spokesman reiterated that any messages from Benazir Income Support Programme is sent only from 8171 and message from any other number should not be trusted