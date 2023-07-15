Another controversial project popping up in protected area

Islamabad:A plan is underway to construct a guest house in protected area of Rawal Lake that may cause another controversy between the civic agency and the environmentalists.

According to the record of Directorate of Works of the civic agency, the bidding process is underway and the construction work on the project is likely to start in the coming weeks.

The official record showed that Rawal Lake and its surrounding area was included in the protected national park by the federal government through a notification on April 27, 1980.

A local court also ordered in 2017 that utility providers such as Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) should refrain from issuing connections to buildings and structures in the protected area of Rawal Lake without prior approval from civic agency.

A Rawal Lake Monitoring Committee constituted in 2013 also decided to ban construction activities in catchment areas of Rawal Lake and watershed region without prior environmental approval.

Rawal Dam was built on the Korang River in 1960 and its catchment areas stretch from Bani Gala to Tret. ICT Zoning Regulations 1992 forbid any construction in areas adjoining all water bodies, lakes and reservoirs, and the Pakistan Environment Protection Act 1997 requires submission of environmental impact report before initiation of any project.

The local people maintained that Rawal Dam is located in Mauza Lakhwal, which was acquired by the civic agency and the Rawalpindi acquisition collector. However, the civic agency never acquired all the land, and 419 kanals remained unacquired where the locals had the right to construct buildings.

But the zoning regulations of Islamabad clearly pointed out that within a two kilometre radius of the Rawal Dam, from the highest water mark, all kinds of construction is illegal.

An official has claimed "It is wrong to say that a new guest house will be constructed in protected area of the Rawal Lake. Actually, this guest house was built some fifty years ago. But it got ruined and was finally made dysfunctional. We are only restoring it to facilitate the visitors."